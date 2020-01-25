James “Jim” Lorenz

Memorial services for James Otto “Jim” Lorenz, 73 year-old Thomas, Oklahoma resident, were held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 3:00 PM in the Thomas High School Auditorium with Pastor Tim Billy officiating. Services were under the direction of Lock-stone Funeral Home of Thomas.

James Otto Lorenz was born on October 7, 1946, in Thomas, Oklahoma, to Don Otto and Glenda (Potter) Lorenz and passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Jim was raised and attended school in Clinton—graduating from Clinton High School with the Class of 1964. He attended Oklahoma State University and graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business. On March 27, 1970, he married Jane Alspaugh in Clinton and they made their home southeast of Thomas on the family farm.

When he was young, Jim spent a lot of time with his grandfather Otto, driving the tractor and helping around the farm, which led to his love of farming and John Deere. He owned and operated Thomas Equipment with his family, and stayed active in farming and ranching from 1967 until the time of his death. He loved caring for his land and livestock. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sports and activities, waterskiing, snow skiing, and golfing. Family time was a high priority with him his entire life.

Jim was a big fan of Terrier sports and enjoyed filming for the Terrier football team for many years. Memorials may be made to Thomas-Fay-Custer Athletics.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Jason Otto Lorenz.

Jim is survived by his wife, Jane Lorenz, of the home in Thomas, OK; two daughters, Annie Frymire and husband Robert of Thomas, OK, and Leslie Edison and husband Jarrett of Arcadia, OK; one brother, Bob Lorenz and wife Jennifer of Oklahoma City; two sisters, Donna Snider and husband Roger of Clinton, OK, and Becky Metheny and husband Gerald of Yukon, OK; and eight grandchildren, Carley Jaye Frymire, Cooper Otto Frymire, Jase Hudson Scott, Lexi Loren Scott, Cason James Frymire, Carter Don Frymire, Jagger James Edison, and Lola June Edison; along with numerous nieces and nephews.