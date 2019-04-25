Heather Park

Funeral services were held Wednesday for Heather Dawn Park, 45, of Thomas, in the Thomas-Fay-Custer High School auditorium.

Park died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

She was born Nov. 15, 1973, to Haze and Minnie (Hicks) Park in Clinton. She was raised and attended school in Thomas and graduated from Thomas High School in 1992. She continued her education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

On July 23, 1993, she married Kendall Dowty. The couple made their home in Yukon and later separated.

Park loved her children and enjoyed attending their many activities. She also enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, living in the country and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and a brother.

Survivors include her children, Alex Dowty (Courtney Koehn) of Topeka, Kan., Lauren and Katelyn Dowty, and Alivia and Bryanna Benevento, all of Thomas; and three brothers, Byron Grubb (Ava) of Lawton, Jamie Woodfin (Kelly) of Tulsa, and Chris Park of Clinton.

Memorial contributions may be made to The First Bank of Thomas, Southwest Bank in Custer City, or to the Brethren in Christ Church.

Interment followed the service at Mound Valley Cemetery.