A mass of Christian burial will be held for Dorothy Phillips, 86, longtime Clinton businesswoman, at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at the St. Eugene’s Catholic Church in Weatherford. A Rosary Service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She passed away June 25, 2019, in Oklahoma City at Mercy Hospital after a short illness.

Agnes Dorothy Phillips was born Nov. 15, 1932, to Edward and Agnes Hellmuth in Chicago Ill. She was raised in the Chicago area and graduated from Visitation High School in 1951. On May 23, 1953, she married Joseph Phillips in Chicago, and they had three children, Mary Lu, Joseph Jr., and Ed.

Mrs. Phillips was a proud McDonald’s owner. She owned and operated her first McDonald’s in 1978 in Canton Ill., and in July of 1983 she and her family moved to Clinton where she owned and operated the McDonald’s in Clinton, Elk City and Weatherford.

She was a proud member of the Knights and Ladies of the Equestrian Order of The Holy Sepulchre Of Jerusalem, where she reached the highest rank of Dame of the Grand Cross of the Holy Sepulchre. She also was a member of several other groups and supported even more charitable organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House, Catholic Charities, Smile Train, Saint Jude’s, and more.

Dorothy loved birthdays (anybody’s birthday). For years she would give birthday parties at McDonald’s and enjoyed teaching others how to give them as well. She loved God, Jesus, Mary (Blessed Mother), and family and friends. Everyone knew when they would leave to head home from her house that she would say, “Here you go, I made a goody bag to keep you nourished and awake for your trip.”

She loved all sports. Being a charter season ticket holder for 11 seasons, she was a huge Oklahoma City Thunder Fan. She would often go with family and friends and had a grand time.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rita Smith and Mary Ann Gemmell; and her daughter, Mary Lu Phillips.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two sons, Joseph Phillips Jr. and Edward Phillips, both of Clinton; and a sister, Lucille Roth of Florida.

The family has suggested that memorial donations be made to The Eternal Word Television Network, in memory of Dorothy Phillips.

The Monday service will be officiated by Father Christopher Tran and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, In Justice, Ill., following another service there.

(Paid obituary)