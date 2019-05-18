Funeral services for retired U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Donald W. Deimund will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Arapaho First Baptist Church.

He died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the V.A. Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Donald Walter Deimund was born March 4, 1937, to Walter E. and Opal Laverne (Thieret) Deimund in Perryville, Mo. He was raised in Missouri until his teenage years, when he moved to Sparta, Ill. He graduated from high school in 1955. He joined the U.S. Air Force on March 21, 1956.

On Aug. 16, 1957, he married Mildred Brehm in Clinton.

The couple traveled extensively during Deimund’s military career. He spent two tours of duty in Vietnam before retiring in 1976.

The Deimunds returned to Clinton, where he was employed by Clinton Lumber Company, Clinton Veterans Center, K-Mart Stores, David Howe Motors, and Clinton Laundry. He also worked as a security officer more than 10 years, and retired in 2000.

Deimund was a member of the Arapaho Baptist Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and American Legion. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed fishing, leather work, and camping.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a sister, Lois L. Koester; a brother, Ronald Deimund; and a granddaughter, Brette Logan Deimund.

Survivors include three sons, Richard Deimund and wife Marca of Cimarron, Kan., Mike Deimund and Gayla Janning of Knoxville TN., and Tim Deimund and wife Debbie of Edmond; a brother-in-law, Leonard Koester of Red Bud, Ill.; six grandsons, Jeremy, Aaron, Mark, Matthew, Connor and Jared Deimund; four great-granddaughters, Mackenna, Rylee, Hallie and Sydney Deimund; and two great-grandsons, Jake and Landen Deimund.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Don Lacy and burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.