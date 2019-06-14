A mass of Christian burial will be held for Dario Rubio, 56, of Clinton at 10 a.m. today in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He died Monday, June 10, 2019, in Tulsa.

Dario Rubio (Garcia) was born June 25, 1962, to Dario Rubio Sr. and Victoria (Garcia) Rubio in Mexico. He was raised in Mexico and came to Oklahoma at a young age.

He settled in Clinton and had been a day laborer in this area.

Rubio was a member of the Catholic Church and loved decorating cakes.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Miguel Rubio; and two sisters, Elana Rubio and Maria Delos Anjeles.

Survivors include his spouse, Conception Rubio; three sons, Edgar Rubio, Jaes Rubio and

Omar Rubio; his parents, of Clinton; two sisters, Gracela Torres and

Rocio Rubio; three brothers, Pedro Rubio, Juan Rubio and David Rubio; and numerous grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Father Thomas Pudota. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.