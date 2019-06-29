Cathy Knight

Funeral services for Cathy A. Knight, 48, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Clinton.

She died Thursday, June 27, 2019, in the Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City.

She was born Aug. 17, 1970, to Richard and Carol (Thomas) Shropshire in Okeene.

She was raised and attended school in Merritt. She married James Lee Simpson Jr. Aug. 19, 2016, in Clinton.

She most recently was taking online courses for legal aide. She enjoyed making jewelry, fishing, camping and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her sister Jackie Biles.

She is survived by her husband, James of the home; her parents, Richard Shropshire of Ma-dill and Carol Thomas of Altus; daughter Ashley Hicks, Los Angles, Calif.; two sons Rooster Shropshire, Clinton, Shawn Todd Shropshire and fiancée Chelsie Quitoriano of Clinton; and one brother Delbert Shropshire and wife Jan of Mustang. She is also survived by one grandchild Tinzlin Grace Quitoriano of Clinton.

Services will be officiated by Father Bill Carlin. Burial will follow at the Mound Cemetery in Taloga.