Funeral services will be held for Carolyn Javorsky, 77, at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Corn Mennonite Brethren Church in Corn.

She died Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Javorsky was born July 21, 1941, the second of identical twins born to John W. and Pauline Gossen, in Cordell.

She attended the Corn elementary school, but spent the sixth grade in Fresno, Calif., while her father attended Pacific Bible Institute.

At 9 years old she accepted Jesus Christ into her life and was baptized and joined the Corn Mennonite Brethren Church. After attending Corn Bible Academy for four years, she graduated in 1959 with a high school and a Bible diploma.

She married Kenneth Javorsky Dec. 29, 1959. They made their home in the Bessie area, where she assisted her husband in their farming and implementbuilding businesses.

Javorsky spent her married life caring for her family and working hard beside her husband. When he joined the Gideon organization, she became one of the auxiliary wives and devoted much time and many resources assisting there.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Robert Johnny; her husband; and two infant girls, Sandra Jane and Karrie Dawn.

Survivors include a daughter, Cathy Javorsky; two sons, Keith Javorsky and wife Racquel, and Kenton Javorsky and wife April; four sisters, Joan Franz, Marilyn Gerbrandt and husband Dave, Jeanette Grunau, and Margret Smith and husband Ray; six grandchildren, Wesley Javorsky and wife Melissa, Kimberly Javorsky, Taylor Javorsky, Renee Javorsky, Phillip Javorsky and Kason Javorsky; and many nieces and nephews.

Any memorial gifts in Javorsky’s name should be given to the Grow CBA Campaign and sent to Corn Bible Academy, P.O. Box 38, Corn, OK 73024.

The service will be officiated by Kevin Creed and Tim Sandy and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bible Mennonite Brethren Cemetery.