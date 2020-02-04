Betty “Laverne” Alexander (nee Bilbrey), age 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Bay St. Louis, Miss.

Laverne was born in Retrop, Okla., on April 27, 1929, to parents Altha Lucile and Orie Bilbrey. She attended school in Carter and was a cosmetologist operating her own beauty shop in Elk City for many years.

Laverne loved her church and volunteered at Great Plains Hospital in Elk City.

Laverne is the beloved mother of Linda (Guy) Newton of Clinton and Dennis (Elizabeth) Cowles of Bay St. Louis, Miss.; grandmother of Amanda (Willie) Bowens, Derek Kimmel and Dana (Jason) Brown; dear great grandmother of Carson Brown and Cameron Brown.

She is preceded in death by her son-inlaw, Guy Newton; her parents; two brothers, Clifford and Troy Bilbrey; as well as two husbands, Cecil Billingsley and Maurice Alexander.

Services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1600 W. Country Club Blvd. in Elk City. Interment, Poarch Cemetery in Carter. Visitation is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1600 W. Country Club Blvd., Elk City.