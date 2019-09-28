Barbara Bishop-Fowler

Funeral Services for Barbara Ann Bishop-Fowler,73, former Butler resident will be held 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the Butler Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Daniel Mosburg. Burial will follow in the Butler Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

Barbara (Baker) Bishop-Fowler was born November 11, 1945 to Floyd and Lavonna (Spencer) Baker in Butler, Oklahoma and passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Norman, OK.

Barbara was raised in Butler graduating from Butler High school in 1969. She continued her education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University She has worked in banking for over 30 years. After her retirement she moved to Oklahoma City. She had made her homes also in Poteau and Oklahoma City.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and always cheering on Oklahoma City Thunder basketball.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Steve and sister, June.

She is survived by daughter, Kim Whitson and husband, Randy, Norman, OK and a son, Brett Bishop and wife, Kim, Arapaho, Oklahoma; brother, Alvin Baker and wife Kim, Butler, OK.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Rebecca, Shelby and husband Cody, Ashlee, Kyle and wife, Miranda and Allison; two great-grandchildren, Millie and Emmersyn.