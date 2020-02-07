Mrs. Anne Goodwin Miller, of Fairfield, Va., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the age of 83. Anne was born to parents Charles N. “Pete” and Frances Goodwin on Feb. 1, 1936, in Custer County, Okla.

She is survived by her daughters, Blythe and husband Clint Cantrell, daughter Molly and husband Darren Poole; grandchildren Brooke and her husband Colton Coffey, grandson Pvt. Ayden Cantrell and granddaughter Hope Anne Cantrell; great grandchildren Bailee, Brody, Cooper and Corbin Coffey; niece Kristin and her husband Robert Blakeburn; niece Suzanne and her husband Greg Monaco and daughter, Katherine Monaco; nephew Charles and his wife Joanna Goodwin and son Charles; nephew Ben and his wife Audrey Goodwin and daughters, Margaret and Nora; great nephews and niece, Jason, Matthew, Christopher and Chelsea Blakeburn; and her sister-inlaw Nancy Goodwin.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Lt. Col. Grant Miller; son Grant Goodwin Miller; brother Charles “Buzz” Goodwin and sister Kitty Goodwin.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 15, 2020. Memorial donations can be made to the National MPS Society (https://mpssociety.org/ give/). The burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, date pending. Information will be provided on demainefuneralhome.com, ( https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/springfield-va/anne-miller-90...).