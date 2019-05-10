Anna Waldrop

Funeral services will be held for Anna Marie Waldrop, 85, of Clinton at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Anna Marie Waldrop was born March 13, 1934, to Bud and Flora (Barton) Smith in Hollis. She was raised in Altus and graduated from Altus High School in 1953.

In 1953 she married Willie Waldrop in Altus.

Waldrop had made homes in Fort Worth Texas, Altus, Cordell, Chickasha, and moved to Clinton in 1974.

She worked several years for the Election Board and also provided home health care for several people, including her mother in Chickasha.

Waldrop was a member of the Church of Christ and she enjoyed crocheting and reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Eugene Waldrop.

Survivors include three sons, Clarence Pat Waldrop and wife Dianna of Clinton, Everett Mike Waldrop and wife Debbi of Colony, and Charles Phillip Waldrop and wife Paula of Gladstone, Mo.; and a sister, Fannie Harvick and husband Carroll of Chickasha.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Patrick Peters. Burial will conclude at 1 p.m. at Restlawn Cemetery in Altus under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.