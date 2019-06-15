Alvin Yellow Eyes

A funeral service for Alvin Lee Yellow Eyes, 36, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the Cheyenne Arapaho Community Building in Clinton.

He died Sunday, June 9, 2019, in El Reno.

Yellow Eyes was born Nov. 30, 1982, to Speedy Amaya and Delphine Yellow Eyes in Clinton, and was raised in the Clinton area.

He loved Native American traditional ceremonies, such as sun dances and pow wows, and helping others.

Yellow Eyes was preceded in death by his mother.

Survivors include his father, of Mexico; two sisters, Mary Yellow Eyes and Bernice Yellow Eyes, both of Clinton; a son, Samuel Yellow Eyes of Clinton; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A traditional wake will be held at the community building starting at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The service will be officiated by Gerald Panana and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Clinton Indian Cemetery.