Stores found selling minors alcohol

In undercover alcohol compliance checks conducted at nine stores in Clinton and Arapaho on April 4, three of the stores sold alcohol to minors, said Custer County Sheriff Kenneth Tidwell. The checks were performed in conjunction with Red Rock Regional Prevention Center.

“Red Rock called and asked us to partner with them,” said Tidwell. “They got a grant to do these and of course they need law enforcement assistance to complete the compliance checks. We were more than happy to help them out.”

Tidwell said the three violators were Daeisha Caldwell, at Domino’s Fuel Stop, 1709 S. Highway 183; Debra Sanders, 66 Spirits, 2200 W. Modelle; and Lomesh Patel, Snackers Convenience Store, 901 W. Gary Blvd.

Tidwell said Sanders had also failed a previous compliance check in December, but that check was conducted by the ABLE (Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement) Commission and the result was an administrative fine.

Someone only needs to be 18 years of age to sell alcohol, but sellers are licensed by the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE). Violations affect the individual and not the business where the violation occurs.

The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t conducted the compliance checks for some time, he said, but he plans to continue doing them periodically.

“It’s a good idea to do these from time to time to keep those stores and employees that sell alcohol super vigilant and make sure they ID people to make sure they’re 21,” said Tidwell.

Selling alcohol to minors is a criminal misdemeanor offense, he said, and the three violators were issued citations to appear in court.

