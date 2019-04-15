M.E.’s report still awaited

Clinton police had nothing new to report Friday on the body that was found Thursday morning in a wooded area near the Phillips Lane Apartments.

Police Chief Paul Rinkel said his people are still awaiting a definite identification from the State Medical Examiner’s Office as well as a determination of the cause of death. Rinkel had indicated Thursday that foul play is not suspected.

A press release issued under the chief’s name said initial investigation was that the body might be that of Brian Denney, 46, who had been missing since April 1 and lived in the Phillips Lane Apartments with his mother, Susan Denney.