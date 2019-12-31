Clinton cleanup day set

The first ClintonFIRST cleanup day of 2020 will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, and Clinton Economic Development Director Roland Mower is hoping for a good turnout to get a strong start to the year. Volunteers won’t head out until around 8:30 that morning, but they’re welcome to gather at the Frisco Center beforehand to enjoy cinnamon rolls, coffee and juice.

When volunteers meet back up at the Frisco Center afterward, a catered lunch will be waiting for them, Mower said.

“The first cleanup day of the year will be a good way to give back to the community and start the year right,” he said. “Because of the holidays it’s been a month and a half since our last cleanup and we’re ready to get back in the swing of things. Getting out and helping to clean up our community is a way to celebrate Clinton going forward into the New Year.”

The focus this time will be on maintaining the work that has already been done by volunteers, and to branch out into areas that weren’t covered the first two cleanup days.

Once again florescent yellow vests will be available, particularly for kids and young adults, to keep them visible and safe.

After the first ClintonFIRST day, Mower said it was decided that routes should be shortened for walking distances and to prevent people from having to be outdoors if weather made it difficult to stay outside too long.

As always, ClintonFIRST days are held weather permitting. Although no rain is in the forecast for Saturday, volunteers should dress for cool weather and bring warm gloves.

Those coming to the ClintonFIRST cleanup on Saturday and who are planning on staying for lunch are asked to RSVP to the Chamber of Commerce by 5 p.m. Friday, so they’ll have plenty of food on hand. Contact the Chamber at (580) 323-2222.