NEWS ALERT - Elsie Simon Death Notice

Funeral services for Elsie Simon, 94, will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elijah Orthodox Church, 15000 North May in Oklahoma City. She died Saturday evening in Clinton. Visitation with family will be Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at the home of Dr. Floyd Simon Jr. and Susie Simon, 14 Sunset Place in Clinton. Another visitation will be held in Oklahoma City from 4-6 p.m. Monday at the Smith & Kernke Funeral Home, 14624 North May in Oklahoma City. A full obituary will appear in the Clinton Daily News.

