- City explains storm siren procedures

- Contract approved for Urgent Care

- County opposes land program

- Local professor pens new book ‘On Democracy’

- Bennett places third at state

- Lady Indians battle tough in final contest

- Notice and services for William Michael White.

State, local, national news, sports, and more. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, or online at www.ClintonDailyNews.com or download the app.