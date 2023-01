Here is your preview of Tuesday's headlines

- Missing 2-year-old found safe

- McPhail, Pugh leaving CPS

- Weekend collision under investigation

- Reyes finds passion as optometry assistant

- Obituary for Michael Dale Roulet.

State, local, national news, sports, and more. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, or online at www.ClintonDailyNews.com or download the app.