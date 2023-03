- Hospital’s fate, marijuana vote set Tuesday

- Rt. 66 Centennial plans continue

- Information still needed for alumni

- Local film ‘Expunged’ recognized

- Senior hampered by injury majority of season

- Notice and services for Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo Rivera.

State, local, national news, sports, and more. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, or online at www.ClintonDailyNews.com or download the app.