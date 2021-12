Natasha Jefferson was announced as the 2021-2022 district Teacher of the Year winner for Clinton Public Schools. She was awarded $5,000 and an additional $500 to spend in her classroom. Also recognized were Cheryl Lowder as the district’s Support Staff of the Year winner, and Shawna Hardin as the Newcomer of the Year winner.

