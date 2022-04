With 90 percent of the votes reported, the capital improvement plan for Clinton Public Schools appears likely to pass with a total of 576 votes for the measure and 201 against it for a percentage rate of 74.13 percent to 25.87 percent. The measure needs a super majority of better than 60 percent to pass.

