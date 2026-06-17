NEWS ALERT - Municipal Filing

The last day of filing has come to a close.

Wednesday afternoon, Lucas Martinez and Bobby Stewart filed for candidacy, both hoping to represent Ward 4.

On Wednesday morning, Ernie Dowdell filed to run against Incumbent David Berrong, who filed Monday morning, in the race for mayor.

Kevin Rother filed to represent Ward 2 on Tuesday afternoon.

No challengers have filed to run against Rother.

Candidates for Mayor and Ward 4 Councilmember will be determined by the General Election to be held on Nov. 3.