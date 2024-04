The final numbers are in and the Clinton Public Schools’ bond issue passed by a margin of 503-114 at a rate of 81%. CaraLea Kreizenbeck defeated Charlene Wassana by a total of 502-136 votes for 78%. The City of Clinton’s agreement with Oklahoma Natural Gas was approved by a tally of 519-77 for 87% approval.

