NEWS ALERT- Election filing update 4-2-26

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the second day of the filing period for elected county and state positions, the Custer County Election Board reports all four incumbents have yet to have a declared opponent.

Those who have filed are Dist. 1 Commissioner Wade Anders, Dist. 3 Commissioner Lyle Miller, Assessor Brad Rennels, and Treasurer Janet Roulet. At the state level, State Senate Dist. 26 has had Jessica Winegeart and Rick Koch, both Republicans, file for the position.

Speaker Pro Tempore Anthony Moore, of Clinton, has filed for Dist. 57 State Representative and does not currently have an opponent.

The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Friday.