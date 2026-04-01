NEWS ALERT- Election Filing Update

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the first day of the filing period for elected county and state positions, the Custer County Election Board reports all four incumbents for county seats have filed and yet to have a declared opponent.

Those who have filed are Dist. 1 Commissioner Wade Anders, Dist. 3 Commissioner Lyle Miller, Assessor Brad Rennels, and Treasurer Janet Roulet. At the state level, State Senate Dist. 26 has had Jessica Winegeart and Rick Koch, both Republicans, file for the position.

The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Friday.