NEWS ALERT - Election Filing Final Update 7-30-2025

The third and final day of filing for the Clinton City Council election has come to a close.

In Ward 3, a third contender has emerged. Talitha Adler registered Wednesday afternoon, joining Erin Adams and Tony Paradis in the race to claim a seat on the city council.

In Ward 1, incumbent Ernesto Villanueva has officially registered and is unopposed, which means he will keep his seat on the Council for another term.

The primary for Ward 3 will be held Sept. 9, and a general election will be held Nov. 18. Only residents of Ward 3 will be able to vote in the elections, to determine the candidate that best represents the interests of Ward 3 and of the City of Clinton.

