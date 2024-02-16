NEWS ALERT: CRH receives full accredidation letter

Friday, February 16, 2024
Clinton Regional Hospital CEO Len Lacefield informed the Clinton Daily News Friday afternoon that the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) reviewed the hospital’s initial survey report and has granted full accreditation for three years which means the hospital can now secure its Medicare Number and complete all other third-party payer contracts. More details regarding plans for Clinton Regional Hospital under this newly accredited status will be provided in Tuesday's edition of the Clinton Daily News.