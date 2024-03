Here's your preview of Saturday's CDN

- Fire claims historic, old Butler church

- Morris uses creative eye to layout newspaper

- Suspect sought for assault

- Woman injured in crash near Elk City

- CHS baseball senior eyes business future

- Weatherford runner to run track for OSU next year

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app