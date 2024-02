Here's your preview of the Weekend CDN

- Family files suit after father’s death

- Johnston provides new City updates

- CHS counselor enjoying her first year at the helm

- CHS wrestling takes care of Cordell

- Notice of death and services for Teodosio Juarez-Aguinaga, Scott Damron

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app