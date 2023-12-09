Main headlines for the Weekend edition

Here's a preview of the Weekend CDN

- New director in place for Mission House

- CPS Support Staff of the Year candidates named

- Adams’ life turns full circle from education to ranch work

- Multiple Red Tornadoes earn district awards

- Senior will always remember time with team

- Full obituary for Hank Frizzell

- Notice of death and services for Rhonda Lynn Mowles

- INSERT: Save Coupons

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app