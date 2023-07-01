Main headlines for the Weekend edition

Saturday, July 1, 2023
Here's your preview of Saturday's CDN
- HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!!
- There will be no Tuesday CDN due to the holiday. Regular publication resumes Wednesday
- Popping fireworks is illegal in city
- Lomax Lee’s new stress-free job
- Pregnant woman allegedly assaulted
- Truck driver injured in late-night wreck
- Maroon compete in second round of state tourney
- Full obituary for Malvin O’Neal Koch
- Local, state, national, news, sports and more
