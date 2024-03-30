Main headlines for the Weekend edition

Here's your preview of Saturday's CDN

- HAPPY EASTER

- Luck To Live In Clinton Stories

- City Council hears updates about Foss

- Tuesday is Election Day here

- Pre-K enrollment days established

- CHS girls’ golf crowned big-school champs

- Jones’ hit propels Reds to victory during I-40 Classic

- SAMPLE BALLET

- Full obituary for Bill Foster Armstrong

- Notice of death and services for Geronima Amaya De Flores

