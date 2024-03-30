Main headlines for the Weekend edition

Saturday, March 30, 2024
Here's your preview of Saturday's CDN
- HAPPY EASTER
- Luck To Live In Clinton Stories
- City Council hears updates about Foss
- Tuesday is Election Day here
- Pre-K enrollment days established
- CHS girls’ golf crowned big-school champs
- Jones’ hit propels Reds to victory during I-40 Classic
- SAMPLE BALLET
- Full obituary for Bill Foster Armstrong
- Notice of death and services for Geronima Amaya De Flores
- Local, state, national, world, news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app