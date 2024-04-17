Main headlines for the Wednesday edition

Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Moore poised to serve two more years

- Two from Clinton excel in contest

- Arapaho-Butler sets Pre-K enrollment date

- CHS Track travels to OU for meet

- Clinton baseball falls to Kingfisher at home

- Full obituary for Marilyn Mitchell Meacham Gibson

- Notice of death and services for Bessie “Jean” Wallace

- INSERTS: Homeland, Elk Supply

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

