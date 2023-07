Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Vehicles, pay topics county leaders ponder

- Red Dirt Rangers on tap for Friday

- Christmas in July set for this weekend

- Clinton wraps up state tournaments

- Full obituary for Homer “Lee” Johnson II

- INSERTS: Homeland, Atwoods

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app