Main headlines for the Wednesday edition

Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN
- ELECTION RESULTS - School Bond Issue, School Board Seat, ONG Franchise
- COVID levels reported to plateau
- Fay man hurt in truck crash
- Man facing felony charges
- Quilting guild continues to remain active
- Senior enjoys playing soccer with teammates
- Full obituary for Dana Shawn Price
- INSERTS: Homeland
- Local, state, national, world, news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app