Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Dr. Simon attends final board meeting

- Woman sought for allegedly beating cancer patient

- Corn Bible boasts of alumni on almost every continent

- Soccer senior looks to help kids after college

- INSERTS: Atwoods, Homeland

- Local, state, national, world, news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app