Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Trust keeps assisting many local projects

- Mission House receives donation

- Vet study path takes Hass many places

- CHS baseball wins game over Woodward

- Full obituary for Bobby Lee Rigney

- Notice of death for Bill F. Armstrong

- INSERT: S&D Drug

- Local, state, national, world, news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app