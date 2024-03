Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- New playground equipment in works

- Voter deadline set for April 2 election

- Archery team requesting funds

- CHS Reds baseball gets shutout by McGuinness

- Full obituary for Lynley Faith Lustfield, Ricky Bill “Rick” Skinner

- INSERTS: Homeland

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app