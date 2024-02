Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Standoff held at 15th and Orient

- McPhail voted out at Pauls Valley

- Weatherford man facing 8 felonies

- CFD assisting with fire near Putnam

- CHS wrestling has bright future with returners

- INSERTS: Atwoods, Homeland

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app