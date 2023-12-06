Main headlines for the Wednesday edition

Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Large hangar nearly finished at airport

- High school principal reflects on first semester

- School board filing update

- Slow going for U. Fund

- Seniors honored at end of year banquet

- Full obituary for Douglas MacArthur Ray

- Notice of death and services for Robert Egger, Brenda Carol Embree

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

- INSERTS: Homeland, Atwoods, Elk Supply Ace

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app