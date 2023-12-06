Main headlines for the Wednesday edition

Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN
- Large hangar nearly finished at airport
- High school principal reflects on first semester
- School board filing update
- Slow going for U. Fund
- Seniors honored at end of year banquet
- Full obituary for Douglas MacArthur Ray
- Notice of death and services for Robert Egger, Brenda Carol Embree
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
- INSERTS: Homeland, Atwoods, Elk Supply Ace
