Here's a preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Bids come in lower for new CMS

- Stolen car leads to arrest warrant

- $5.9M remains for hospital

- Rhoads looks to get into business after graduation

- Heerwald wins football contest

- Full obituary for Lynda Kaye Lenaburg, Frank Asa Sewell III

- Notice of death and services for Tori Williams

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.