Main headlines for the Wednesday edition

Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Here's a preview of Wednesday's CDN
- Final staff still sought for hospital
- CPSF awards 13 different projects
- Southwest Playhouse announces ‘A Christmas Story’ cast
- Lady Indians return to state for third straight time
- Segal wins football contest for third time
- Full obituary for Joyce Illene Bartel May, LaDenta Carpenter
- Notice of services and death for Barbara Isbell
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.