Here's a preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Transient issue still focus of City

- Annual salad supper set for Monday

- Area FFA officers attend leadership conference

- Jefferson earns Coach of the Year award

- Segal wins pick contest for second time this season

- Full obituary for William “Ron” Hensley, Lon Douglas “Doug” McDown

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.