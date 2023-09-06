Main headlines for the Wednesday edition

Here's a preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Sen. Mullin talks issues in Clinton stop

- CFD has good ‘boot’ turnout

- Commissioners shift focus to county property matters

- Clinton struggles with the Irish at home

- Murray takes home win for second week of picks

- Burns-Flat takes on Carnegie at home

- Services and notice of death for Danny Elston

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.