Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- County leaders prep for activity

- Thoughts given on ‘Custer’ County

- Denney serves as page at capitol

- A-B Indians baseball upsets Okarche

- Notice of death and services for Dalen Leon Paulsen, Eamon “Biji” Lehi

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com