Main headlines for the Tuesday edition

Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Midtown Inn project is discussed

- Commisioners talk projects

- Arapaho man unhurt in collision

- Aneshansley has helped kids more than 30 years

- Thompson sets school record in long jump

- Meacham earns a top-10 finish at national event

- Full obituary for Frances Sharon Phipps Beach

- Notice of death and services for Teresa Ann Burns, Timothy James White

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app