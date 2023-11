Here are your headlines for Tuesday's CDN

- Man arrested in alleged truck theft

- Woman injured in I-40 rollover

- County preps for winter

- Christmas Connection seeking to help kids

- Red Tornadoes fall in second round

- Saucier wins final picks contest

- Full obituary for Charles Emet Graft

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily NEws in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.