Here's a preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Deputies to spend time in A-B schools

- Altus man dies in Cordell crash

- Man charged in birdhouse fire

- CHS survives and advances

- A-B’s Sawatzky receives softball recognition

- Notice of death and services for Amber Dawn Walton

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.