Main headlines for the Tuesday edition

Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Here's a preview of Tuesday's CDN
- Work nears completion on airport hangar
- Deadline looms for registration
- Prioritizing heart health for firefighters
- CHS gives Eagles goose egg
- Lady Indians fall one step short of title game
- Steiner crowned picks winner
- Full obituary for Yolanda “Londi” Suzanne Coble
- Notice of death and services for Carl Rice
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.