Here's a preview of Tuesday's CDN

- OSBI called to investigate homicide

- Road modifications keep evolving along

- Man hurt in I-40 accident

- Whinery honored on list

- CHS pastes Bears in district opener

- Indians’ baseball season ends early to Hydro-Eakly

- Notice of death and services for Frank Siler

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app